Diego Luna says ‘Andor’ will have us questioning what we know about him from ‘Rogue One’

Andor actor Diego Luna hypes up his character’s transformation in the Star Wars prequel. This series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and will see Cassian Andor before he becomes a leader in the Rebellion, and there’s a big departure between both versions of his character.

In a report from Games Radar, Luna expands upon a line in Rogue One when he says that he’s been in this fight since he was six years old.

“That talks about a wounded man. We find him in a place where he’s not aware of how capable he is of transforming or being part of change or executing such a sacrifice, but he is the man that comes out from fighting since he was six years old. He’s a very interesting, dark, wounded person. You’re not going to believe that he’s capable of what he does in Rogue One.”

In Rogue One, Luna and a team of rebels make the ultimate sacrifice to to ensure that the Death Star plans reach Princess Leia. He’s shown as someone who’s brave and willing to risk it all in order to do what’s right, but that doesn’t mean he was always so altruistic.

The Disney Plus series will show the rise of the Galactic Empire spreading its darkness across the galaxy. They travel from planet to planet enforcing their reign and it radicalizes Cassian into action against them. Luna has described Andor as the journey of a migrant and how this story will shape him into the hero he becomes.

Luna has been working closely with the writing team, and he praised showrunner Tony Gilroy for his amazing collaboration. When he first starred in Rogue One, Luna answered many of the questions that the show answers, signifying a strong bond with the standout character. Now, even more of Cassian’s story will be developed for audiences over the course of two twelve-episode seasons.

Andor comes to Disney Plus Aug. 31.