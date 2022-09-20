Unlike pretty much any other Star Wars project currently out there, it seems that the Tony Gilroy developed Andor with a beginning and an end in mind. So, regardless of how successful the series is, the show will end with its 12-episode second season, currently in development and arriving no earlier than 2024.

That way of approaching the narrative from a creative standpoint sits well with Diego Luna, who says that he’s bidding Cassian Andor goodbye after the end of this series. Here’s what the actor recently told Entertainment Weekly about why you should “enjoy the ride” and nothing more.

“For me, this is it. It’s a beautiful journey now that I have 24 episodes, 24 shorter films, to tell the story of where Cassian comes from and how he got to be the man we met in Rogue One. It does have a beginning and an end. Therefore, I can understand it and I can enjoy the ride and kind of picture the aim we have. I think that’s needed, otherwise, you’re always working to get somewhere else. “I don’t think that way. All those people and coaches that tell people, ‘Oh, picture yourself in 10 years, where you want to be. Project that and work for that.’ That’s nonsense. Worry about what you’re doing today. Do it the best way you can. Enjoy the ride. Make sure you give the most, and you give everything you have. And something cool will happen if you do that. And, if not, the journey was worth it. So it’s about now, the moment.”

That’s certainly a healthy attitude to have regarding your acting career, and perhaps audiences could relate to it more than industry moguls give them credit for. Why always worry about how you can milk something successful to utter redundancy when you could be telling a compelling story instead and moving off? Not every name needs to become its own franchise, branching into a dozen different things.

The first three episodes of Andor are premiering tomorrow on Disney Plus. You can read our 4.5/5 star review here.