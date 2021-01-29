Dinosaurs Is Now Finally Streaming On Disney Plus

At long last, Dinosaurs is finally available to stream on Disney Plus. One of the biggest draws of the Mouse House’s streaming platform is all the nostalgic content on there that subscribers love to revisit. The cult favorite 1990s sitcom always seemed like a perfect fit for the service, then, but for whatever reason, the company kept holding off on adding it to the library. As of Friday, January 29th, however, all four seasons of the classic ABC show are yours to watch.

Often seen as a blend of The Simpsons and The Flintstones, Dinosaurs follows your typical nuclear family, the Sinclairs, led by blue collar worker Earl (Stuart Pankin) and housewife Fran (Jessica Walter) – who just happen to be dinosaurs living in 60,000,000 BC. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the project was the brainchild of Henson himself, who sadly died shortly before it started airing, and this is the first time it’s been available to stream since it was taken off Hulu a couple of years ago.

If you watched it back in the 90s, you probably remember the show’s breakout character, Baby Sinclair (Kevin Clash, most known as Sesame Street‘s Elmo), with his slapstick comedy and catchphrases. What you might’ve forgotten, though, is Dinosaurs‘ cynical and satirical sense of humor. Through the lens of prehistoric puppets, the writers got to take potshots at everything from religion to major corporations to environmental issues. Without getting too spoiler-y, the series finale is notable for its shockingly bleak ending.

Dinosaurs finally becoming available marks a move towards an increase in Jim Henson Company content going up on Disney Plus. Next month, for instance, the entirety of The Muppet Show is likewise added to the site’s library on February 19th. So, that leaves plenty of time for you to tuck into all 65 episodes of Dinosaurs before revisiting the exploits of Kermit and company.