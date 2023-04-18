Discerning amateur critics agree: ‘The Idol’ looks good but would be so much better if Sam Levinson weren’t involved

A new teaser for HBO’s latest series, The Idol has been released, showcasing more of this drama’s plot. Since the teaser’s release, fans have unanimously agreed that this show has potential. There is only one problem — Sam Levinson is involved.

The newest teaser revealed that the series will be part of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as well as showing more of Jocelyn’s goals of wanting to be “the biggest touring act ever.” The teaser also showcased the ups, downs, and underbelly of stardom and how the pursuit of fame could affect a person.

People agreed that this series has potential and that the themes of this show are interesting, to say the least. The only issue they have is that Levinson is involved. There have been reports that the cast and crew for this HBO series were subjected to “disturbing sexual content” and “torture porn.” Not to mention, when Levinson took over as the show’s director, there were reports of script changes that “weakened the show’s overarching message.”

While HBO denied these allegations, with some of the show’s stars showing their support for the Euphoria director, The Idol was criticized for its over-sexualization and female exploitation.

The Idol is an upcoming drama starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. The show is about a pop idol with plans to become the “sexiest pop star” in America who starts a relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader. Since the show’s development, The Idol has faced multiple controversies, such as nepotism allegations, unnecessary nudity, and toxic workplace conditions, to name a few.

The Idol will premiere on HBO on June 4, 2023.