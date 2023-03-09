The Weeknd’s controversial HBO show ‘The Idol’ bids for big film festival premiere

HBO drama The Idol, from the minds of Canadian singer and songwriter Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson is yet to see any time in the sun but has already drawn its fair share of controversy.

After several shakeups pertaining to the show’s leadership as well as its contents, it is still slated for a release sometime this year, but it is rumored to be seeking a much grander entrance beyond a simple drop on HBO Max, by way of a debut at the Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety.

While the big festival has specialized in feature films since its inception, it’s not unheard of for television shows to debut there as well, with such privileges having gone to the likes of Twin Peaks: The Return and Top of the Lake: China Doll.

It would appear that an alarmingly unfazed Abel Tesfaye and his HBO backers are looking to really make a statement with The Idol, despite reports from cast and crew members involved with the show about its shift from being a show about a woman’s perspective on struggling with fame and fortune and into a “rape fantasy.”

The report also detailed the exit of The Idol’s former showrunner Amy Seimetz (who was reportedly always doomed to fail with an unfinished script), and the general chaos and disorganization of the show’s production, leading to unhealthy working conditions and hours.