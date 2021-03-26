Disney Plus Adds Violence Disclaimer To The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

It might be a superhero show, but if the first two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are any indication, the action sequences promise to be a lot more hard-hitting and violent than we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last thirteen years.

The fans don’t seem to mind, though, with the series drawing strong reactions so far and scoring Disney Plus’ biggest premiere ever, which is no mean feat following in the wake of both The Mandalorian‘s second season and the zeitgeist-grabbing WandaVision. However, the streaming service have now added a disclaimer to Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ spinoff in the wake of recent events, which you can read below.

“Though it is fictional and set in the comic-book world, the series contains violent scenes that may be viewed as triggering or unsettling to some viewers, particularly in light of recent real-world tragic events.”

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

This is far from the first time Disney have placed warnings in front of streaming content, with several of the studio’s older animated movies being slapped with disclaimers highlighting outdated racial and cultural depictions, and with the show focusing heavily on a rogue terrorist group and tensions in and around the government, the company have decided to reinforce the notion that the MCU’s second episodic project is entirely fantastical in nature.

Given that some will no doubt decry a series as seemingly innocuous and trivial as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Mouse House are clearly ensuring that they’ve got all of their bases covered should any complaints be headed their way about the show’s content, although it’s unclear at this stage if it’s just a blanket disclaimer, or there’s something in store over the coming weeks that might hit a little too close to home for some of the platform’s 100 million subscribers.