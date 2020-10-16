Disney Reveals Cast For LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

The 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special is one of the most mystifying, surreal and awful things I’ve ever seen. It follows Chewbacca’s family on Kashyyyk as they celebrate Life Day and topped the list in the book What Were They Thinking?: The 100 Dumbest Events in Television History, which dubbed it “the worst two hours of TV ever.” They’re not kidding. Now, Disney and Lucasfilm have bravely announced a follow-up in the form of LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

This will be a direct sequel to the original, showing Rey, Finn, Poe and BB-8 heading to Kashyyyk for one more stab at enjoying Life Day. Along the way, we’ll see cameos by various Star Wars characters, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda and Obi-Wan. Not only that, but the voice cast boasts Kelly Marie Tran reprising the role of Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian and Anthony Daniels playing C-3P0.

It’s not clear whether the rest of the live-action actors will be returning to portray their iconic parts, but the cast is filled out with some talent from The Clone Wars, including Matt Lanter, Tom Kane, James Arnold Taylor and Dee Bradley Baker.

The plot is set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and will see Rey and BB-8 getting separated from their friends and exploring a mysterious abandoned Jedi Temple. This will be a light-hearted LEGO production, so expect the tone to be comedic (and it’s obviously non-canon), but it’s notable as the first post-Sequel Trilogy appearances of many of these characters.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special can’t be as mind-numbingly dreadful as the 1978 special, but here’s hoping for some fun jabs at it. Beyond that, we may even see some teases about what’s next for Star Wars. After all, as bad as the original was, at least it introduced the world to Boba Fett.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on November 17th.