PG-13 Predator TV Show Reportedly Coming To Disney Plus

Earlier this month, Disney drastically changed the at-home entertainment landscape by launching their streaming service. The platform has already amassed an impressive amount of subscribers due to both the classic and original content being offered by the company. The Mouse House knows that they need to continue to give potential customers an incentive to sign up though, which is why they’re eying even more exciting projects in the near future. And those plans now reportedly include a PG-13 Predator TV show.

According to our sources – the same ones who said a new Scream movie is in the works, and that Bill Murray will be in Ghostbusters 3, both of which have since been confirmed – the studio is currently developing a series based off of the titular alien that’s set in the same world as the other films. It’ll feature new characters, along with an entirely unique story, though, and while it’s unclear how exactly it’ll tie into the overall mythology, there will definitely be some connections there. Kind of like what we saw with Shane Black’s take on the franchise last year.

Of course, there’ve been rumors swirling for months that the studio would eventually revamp the Predator again and now, it seems they’re beginning to take the steps to do so. There is, however, the scary threat of a possible legal battle looming on the horizon. Depending on how the messy Friday the 13th court case shakes out, the rights to many iconic series could revert back to their original creators and this could potentially end up derailing Disney’s plans for a show.

As of right now, though, executives aren’t worrying about that. Instead, they’re putting together the pieces for this science fiction series revival and hoping that everything shakes out in their favor.

Tell us, though, are you as excited as we are to see a Predator series hit Disney+, even despite the PG-13 rating? Sound off in the comments section with your thoughts and stay tuned for further updates.