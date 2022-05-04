Disney is chopping and changing ‘WandaVision’ just before ‘Multiverse of Madness’

Scarlet Witch is about to continue her grief-stricken arc from WandaVision in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse, but her first shot in a solo project is still getting cut apart on Disney Plus.

The much-revered series is one of the best-reviewed Marvel Cinematic Universe television shows to date, but even a year after its release, the show is being edited and cut. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision respectively, curiously the major change involves its two character’s names.

In the original cut of episode 6 of WandaVision, the introduction to our heroes in the Malcolm in the Middle-style intro sees Bettany’s The Vision referred to with the article of “the”. In the updated version, spotted by Redditor /u/ExuberantRaptorZeta, the article is removed – with him referred to only as “Vision”.

Removing the article of the name is curious, but perhaps ties into the introduction of White Vision towards the series finale.

The change seems miniscule, but shows that no project is truly done, even in blockbuster franchise shows. It’s reminiscent of George Lucas’s famous belief that a movie is never truly done, which led him to the re-release of the Star Wars original trilogy in 1997.

Star Wars has continued this, with Disney Plus original The Mandalorian famously editing out Jeans Guy from an episode. Despite the sheer wealth of time, talent, and money on the line, mistakes like these can still happen.

Other Marvel properties have also seen the Mouse House swing the axe on mistakes, with Moon Knight editing out a crew member seen in the extremities of a scene’s frame. The WandaVision edit seems much more banal in comparison, but shows Disney isn’t giving up the ghost yet on any of their originals.

Nevertheless, Wanda’s arc will continue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with her being touted as the villain of the May 6 release. Elizabeth Olsen has recently expressed interest in another solo project, saying she’s ready to lead a film.