Disney Has Now Removed Jeans Guy From The Mandalorian

After Baby Yoda stole the hearts of millions around the world following The Mandalorian‘s debut on Disney Plus last year, Jon Favreau must have realized that he couldn’t coast by on the The Child’s popularity forever and season 2 has been pretty good about introducing a number of new cult heroes.

Up first, we got Timothy Olyphant’s smoldering space cowboy Cobb Vanth, and following him was Frog Lady, who found herself as a firm fan favorite. And then, of course, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan popped up the other week much to the delight of viewers, while Ahsoka Tano is all set to dominate the conversation tomorrow when she shows up on the sci-fi series, played by Rosario Dawson.

But beyond all that, we’ve also got Jeans Guy. As you may’ve heard, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a rather hilarious goof where a crew member was hiding in the background of last episode’s big action sequence and just like that, he became an overnight Star Wars phenomenon. If you haven’t had a chance to catch the error yet, though, we’ve got some bad news, as the latest cult hero from The Mandalorian has now been erased from existence – as you can see below.

Yes, ComicBook.com confirms that Disney has indeed gone back and fixed their goof, removing Jeans Guy from the scene in question and leaving no trace of him for viewers to find. An expected, but still slightly disappointing bit of news, given how popular he’d become in the last week.

Tell us, though, did you manage to catch Jeans Guy before the Mouse House corrected their mistake? Let us know down below and be sure to tune in tomorrow for what’s shaping up to be another thrilling episode of The Mandalorian.