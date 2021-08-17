Disney Plus Announces Slate of New Movies and Shows for September

Disney Plus revealed its slate of shows and movies coming to the streaming platform this September including a new Billie Eilish concert film, more episodes of Marvel’s What if..?, as well as movies like Tomorrow Land, The Fault in Our Stars, and X-Men Dark Phoenix according to a report from Decider.



The month starts off hot with Dark Phoenix, Tomorrow Land, and Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles all dropping on September 3.



X-Men: Dark Phoenix is a 2019 film starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sophie Turner. The film is directed by Simon Kinberg based on the acclaimed Dark Phoenix Saga by Chris Claremont and John Byrne.



Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is a Billie Eilish concert special based on her new album and her performance at the Hollywood Bowl.



Tomorrow Land is a 2015 George Clooney film based around the popular area in Disney Parks with such rides as Space Mountain and Star Tours.

Additionally, new episodes of Marvel’s What If…? Will arrive each week on Wednesdays and will feature events from alternate timelines in the now fractured Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first season will stream 10 episodes and include stories about Peggy Carter as a super soldier, Marvel Zombies, and King T’Challa as one of Yondu’s Ravagers. This will be the late Chadwick Boseman’s final turn as the iconic Black Panther.



Rounding out the end of the month will be The Fault In Our Stars. The 2014 film is based on the teen romance novel of the same name by John Green and follows the tragic love story of two teenage cancer patients.



The full list of September releases on Disney Plus can be viewed below:

Released September 1

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

Released September 2

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Released September 8

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Released September 10

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short)

Released September 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Released September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short)

Released September 22

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Released September 24

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story

Released September 29

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)