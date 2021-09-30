Disney Plus Currently Has 11 Star Wars Shows In Development

Lucasfilm exec James Waugh recently brushed off any concerns of franchise fatigue beginning to set in with Star Wars, and he’d better hope that he’s right. While The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker generated no shortage of backlash and even more criticism, the Disney Plus lineup has gone a long way to getting many of the dissenters back on board.

The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch and Visions have all won widespread praise from almost every corner, so let’s keep our fingers crossed the studio can maintain that consistently high level of quality for the foreseeable future, especially when The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that eleven live-action and animated Star Wars shows are currently in production or development.

The Book of Boba Fett was awarded a premiere date yesterday, The Mandalorian Season 3 is readying to begin shooting, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor have both wrapped principal photography. Throw in Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, Justin Simien’s Lando and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, and the slate is looking stacked.

That’s without even mentioning Season 2 of The Bad Batch and possibly more from Visions, but that still only accounts for nine. All eyes will be focused on November’s Disney Plus Day, then, which should shed even more light on what comes next for Star Wars as the franchise’s small screen expansion continues at pace.