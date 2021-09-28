Disney Plus Has Just Renewed A Hit Original Series For Season 2

Disney Plus has just renewed one of its recent original series for a second season. While its most talked-about shows are probably from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, the Mouse House’s streaming service has also been finding success with other shows that aren’t based on familiar cinematic IPs. Case in point, family adventure series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which premiered on the platform back in June.

Now, some good news has arrived for fans of the series. Deadline has revealed that Disney renewed it for another season. As inspired by the best-selling YA books by author Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Toy Story 4‘s Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict, the eccentric genius who gathers together four intrepid orphans to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by his evil twin brother, Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale).

Season 2 will pick up things with the orphans – Reynie Muldoon (Mystic Inscho), George “Sticky” Washington (Seth B. Carr), Kate Wetherall (Emmy DeOliveira) and Constance Contraire (Marta Kessler) – one year after their first mission. This time, they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on their wits, intellect, and empathy to try and stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu are also expected to be returning for season 2. Production is due to get started on the sophomore run in early 2022. Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (Ride Along) are writers/creators/executive producers of the series, while Smallville‘s Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serve as executive producers and showrunners. The quartet released a joint statement on the renewal news:

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society.’ This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy,” said Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin and Swimmer.

The eight-part first season of The Mysterious Benedict Society can be streamed on Disney Plus worldwide now.