Disney Has Reportedly Discussed A Solo: A Star Wars Story TV Series

For obvious reasons, it’s highly unlikely there’ll be a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film bombed spectacularly at the box office, leading landlords Disney to park the entire Anthology project. There is, however, an alternative that’s being explored.

The studio have reportedly held discussions about developing spinoff shows focusing on Solo’s characters, though it’s not known whether those discussions have progressed any further than just that. At least, that’s via Cinelinx’s Jordan Maison on Twitter.

FWIW, I'd heard of a couple Disney Plus series being developed to focus on various characters in #Solo. Haven't heard any updates since the start of this year, however, so not sure if those are still being worked on, or ever got beyond the "idea stage." — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) July 14, 2020

It’s not unthinkable, to be honest. Solo’s failure triggered a complete rethink of Disney’s Star Wars strategy. Initially, they aped the model that worked for sister franchise Marvel, but the Galaxy Far Far Away has proven harder to manage. Post-Solo, the less risky, potentially more profitable route they’ve chosen is to produce quality TV shows for Disney+. The Mandalorian has already provided them with a viable blueprint and in the near future, we’ll also be seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited return to the title role, and The Bad Batch, a promising Clone Wars spinoff that’s set to premiere next year.

The upshot is, a Solo show would clearly fit in with Disney’s new orthodoxy. The caveat is, Maison doesn’t sound convinced it’s currently happening. Still, there’ve been whispers that a Solo series is indeed in active development and that it will focus on Qi’ra and Darth Maul.

What are your thoughts on all this, though? Got thoughts? Give us your thoughts. Less thought police more thought parade. We are demanding your thoughts. I’ve said thought too many times, haven’t I? It’s a comment section, not a thought section. Yeesh. Feel free to fight it out over whether a Solo sequel would’ve been better than a Solo: A Star Wars Story Disney+ show. I know which camp I’m in.