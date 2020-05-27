Solo: A Star Wars Story Sequel Series Reportedly In Development

It’s been two years since Solo: A Star Wars Story hit cinemas and killed off Disney’s plans to release a Star Wars movie every year. The spinoff was a production nightmare, generated hundreds of thousands of words of bad press for the Mouse House and Lucasfilm, received tepid reviews and, most importantly, it was an unexpected flop. In the wake of that, the studio quickly cancelled their in-development Star Wars spinoff movies Boba Fett and Obi-Wan and repurposed them as Disney+ shows.

But Solo still has some fans. In fact, there’s a campaign on social media to #MakeSolo2Happen and the leaders have declared that:

“#MakeSolo2Happen is a positive fan movement sharing love for Solo: A Star Wars Story and showing support for continuing the adventures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, and the other characters from the film in a follow up movie or a series on Disney Plus.”

They claim that their movement has been “recognized or acknowledged” by many involved with Solo, including Ron Howard, writer Jon Kasdan and Darth Maul himself, Ray Park. I would imagine that Park, in particular, would like to see this go ahead, as the final moments of Solo saw Darth Maul return as an intergalactic crime boss, and any future movie would no doubt heavily feature him.

Now, it sounds like this fan campaign may bear fruit sooner rather than later. FandomWire is reporting that their sources have told them that a Solo: A Star Wars Story sequel TV series focusing on Qi’ra and Darth Maul is indeed in development. They go on to speculate that Lucasfilm may even be stoking the fires of the fan movement to increase interest in it.

“We’ve been informed that a Disney+ series is in active development that will focus on Qi’ra and Darth Maul,” writes the outlet.

Personally, I think this is pretty unlikely, but hey, stranger things have happened. My preference right now though would be for Disney and Lucasfilm to produce shows that don’t take place in the increasingly cramped settings of the Skywalker Saga. Let’s see something new rather than the same old characters brought back from the dead in increasingly implausible ways.