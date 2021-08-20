Disney Theme Parks Are Taking A Page From The Westworld Playbook

Disney announced they are looking to add robots to their iconic theme parks, introducing animatronics to walk among the guests in Disney World. While the technology may be years from perfection, the news is drawing comparisons to the HBO Max series Westworld.

Spoiler alert: In the show (based on a 1973 movie of the same name), the robots turn on the guests. As they say on the show in season one, quoting Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet: “These violent delights have violent ends.”

The Disney theme park news has Westworld trending this week, but sadly not for new episodes of the popular HBO Max series. Season 3 of Westworld aired in 2020, with three more seasons confirmed in the future but not yet with release dates. Season 4 has begun filming, but that’s all we know for now.

Let’s hope Disney isn’t planning a crossover episode-slash-live-experience!

doesn't look like anything to me https://t.co/QL2BENwx49 — karen han (@karenyhan) August 19, 2021

Warning: The show isn’t a 101 guide.

Y'all know Westworld isn't a how-to guide right https://t.co/GU13Z43Eum — Katt @ Hot Garlean Summer (@sarcasticKatt) August 19, 2021

Is this how we end up with Westworld? 😦 https://t.co/FohdJi4Qec — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) August 19, 2021

And in the end, perhaps the Mouse House does have some sinister plans. Just not the ones you think.