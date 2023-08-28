Do we know if there will be a ‘Love Island: USA’ reunion for season 5?

We are itching to see our favorite islanders back in the villa one last time.

Another season of Love Island: USA is in the books, and let’s just say the highly-anticipated finale left us with an ear-to-ear grin.

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, a couple who blossomed from the very early stages of Love Island: USA, emerged as the champions of season 5, ultimately splitting the $100,000 cash prize and paving the way for a very bright future ahead. In a tear-jerking conclusion, we could not have been happier to see the duo’s beautiful love story come to a close!

Despite Hannah and Marco emerging as victorious, all four couples who appeared in the finale will be leaving the villa in committed relationships, warming the hearts of Love Island: USA fans across the country. Kassy Castillo and Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio came in second place, Taylor Smith and Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen came in third place, and Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo came in fourth place, however, all three couples will be departing from Fiji with a prize even bigger than $100,000: true love.

While viewers were able to see how much each finalist cares for their partner (the “Declaration of Love” segment seriously had us in tears), we have just one question: what happened to the rest of the islanders from season 5 of Love Island: USA?

With Anna Kurdys and Jasmine Sklavanitis hitting up their favorite Casa Amor bombshells via TikTok, Emily Chavez and Mike Stark spending some intimate time together back in Houston, and more, the Love Island: USA world has been going crazy as of late…

Fans of the beloved series are in desperate need of a reunion episode, but is there one scheduled to occur this season? Keep scrolling to read everything we know so far regarding a reunion for season 5 of Love Island: USA.

Is there a Love Island: USA reunion for season 5?

If you want the truth, we are not quite sure whether or not there will be a reunion episode for season 5 of Love Island: USA, but definitely keep your hopes up.

Since season 4 of Love Island UK, a reunion has aired immediately after the finale episode, however, Love Island USA has only done this for season 4 – seasons 1 through 3 did not feature the oh-so entertaining reunion special.

Just because a reunion episode did not occur last night (August 28) does not mean that there won’t be one. It is highly probable that the Love Island: USA producers are waiting a few weeks (or months) to bring all of the islanders back together, after the suggestions they received last year.

The reunion special for season 4 of Love Island: USA received quite a bit of criticism from viewers due to it occurring too soon after the finale. Given that the Love Island franchise is filmed live, there is no point in hosting a reunion right after the islanders get out of the villa – of course everyone is still together!

Our best guess is that a reunion special will occur sometime in the future, however, not anytime soon. To stay up-to-date on your favorite Love Island: USA couples, it may be best to follow them on Instagram and TikTok to keep up with their whereabouts instead.

To re-watch all of Love Island: USA, you can binge-watch seasons 4 and 5 on Peacock.