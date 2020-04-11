Doctor Who Fans Are Tearing Up Over The Return Of Amy And Rory

Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill made a surprise return as Amy Pond and Rory Williams in a new Doctor Who scene today and fans are having a difficult time handling their emotions.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Doctor Who alumni have tried their best to entertain us and help us go through this difficult period of self-isolation. After Steven Moffat and Matt Smith joined folks on Twitter to rewatch the 50th-anniversary episode, “The Day of the Doctor,” Neil Gaiman decided to participate in a similar event today by revisiting his season 6 episode, “The Doctor’s Wife.” And joining him were MCU star Karen Gillan and The CW’s Rip Hunter, Arthur Darvill.

Of course, Whovians know the two as entirely different characters. The Ponds served as the main companions to Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, but since their tragic departure from the show in 2013 in “The Angels Take Manhattan,” we haven’t seen the couple appear together in any new Who stories. Well, this changed today when Gaiman released a new scene featuring Amy and Rory after the Angels sent them back in time.

While Steven Moffat didn’t exactly kill them off in the show and had them live out their lives as normal people in New York, Amelia’s last farewell has stuck in our minds as one of Doctor Who‘s most emotional and tear-jerking moments. So, it only makes sense that with the couple’s return today, some fans couldn’t help but recall the pain they felt so many years ago.

Mr. Pond — we don't deserve him. — Sean McDonnell (@srmcd1) April 11, 2020

I miss the Ponds pic.twitter.com/W0AJ3p7baZ — TwelveCat98865 ⚡ (@TwelveCat) April 11, 2020

OMG…snapped me back, brought ALL the feels, all the fun. Realized how much you two are missed, and how richly rounded your characters are and how well developed a story arc. To see it continue, even for a few minutes is fulfilling. THANK YOU and be well and safe! — Scott R Snyder (@scottrs73) April 11, 2020

The Ponds are the best. Thanks for this. pic.twitter.com/yqFI8DbiA2 — Kim Sinning (@kimsinning) April 11, 2020

OMG!!! I loved it!! Why am I crying…😢😭😭 How do you do this to me everytime @neilhimself? So lovely to see (and hear) Rory and Amy again 💕 @RattyBurvil @karengillan — Aileen (@dsmom09) April 11, 2020

Of course, current showrunner Chris Chibnall may yet decide to bring the Ponds back in future episodes, but seeing as how he’s already got his hands full with the return of Captain Jack Harkness, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Amy and Rory together ever again.

Meanwhile, to help fans pass this period of self-quarantine, former Doctor Who executive producers have written and published new stories involving their respective eras in the show, so be sure to check them out if you’ve missed the pre-Chibnall era of the series!