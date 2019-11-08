New Doctor Who Video Pays Tribute To Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor

The twelfth incarnation of the Doctor was stern and fearless, bearing the marks of a two-thousand-year-old Time Lord in a more transparent manner. Now, a new video posted on Doctor Who‘s official YouTube channel compiles Capaldi’s best moments as the Twelfth Doctor.

To many, he was known as the Hybrid. To some, he was known as the President. But to us, he will always be the Magician. When Steven Moffat, the series’ previous executive producer, chose Peter Capaldi to play the Doctor, he intended to show a darker aspect of the character and move away from the quirkiness of the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors, played by David Tennant and Matt Smith, respectively. He was successful at that, and Capaldi’s different take resulted in admiration and respect from Whovians all around the globe.

During his tenure, he fought with demons and aliens throughout the universe, as Doctors do, and delivered many iconic episodes that are known today as some of the best in the show’s entire history. In this new video, though, we can see a compilation of his best moments, from the first cameo in “The Day of the Doctor” where he showed us the epic attack-eyebrows, to his last seconds in “Twice Upon A Time” where he bade the fans farewell.

While an hour-long video can hardly do justice to three seasons of television, the footage doesn’t fail to remind us of Capaldi’s finest moments as the Doctor. Namely, the banishing of the Boneless in “Flatline, the anti-war speech in “The Zygon Inversion,” the shepherd’s boy sequence in “Heaven Sent” and his epic last stand at the end of “The Doctor Falls.”

The BBC has been trying to grab our attention for weeks now, possibly for releasing a first-look video at season 12, starring Jodie Whittaker in her second season as the Doctor. This would explain why they went to the trouble of releasing these snippets. There are also rumors about a surprise Christmas special episode, but whether there’s any credibility in those claims is difficult to determine. Either way, fans should be excited since Doctor Who is set to return with a new season in 2020.