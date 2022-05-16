‘Doctor Who’ fans campaign for Matt Smith to return alongside David Tennant

For months now, rumors have been bubbling over about David Tennant returning to Doctor Who, and this weekend those rumors were finally made official. The Tenth Doctor actor is 100% coming back for the immortal sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary special next year, alongside former companion Catherine Tate. This marks Tennant’s first appearance in the TARDIS since the show’s 50th anniversary in 2013, which saw him team up with Matt Smith.

So, given that Tennant is confirmed for the 60th, Whovians are now desperate to receive news that Smith is also returning opposite him as the Eleventh Doctor. Not only have fans been missing Smith’s eccentric Time Lord — who memorably dubbed himself a “Madman with a Box” — ever since he exited the series in 2013, but he and Tennant also made a fantastic double act. So fans are desperate to see the two of them share the screen again.

Many of the fans, who have been rooting for Smith’s return, have also expressed the wish for one of Smith’s co-stars, like Karen Gillan or Jenna Coleman, to reprise their roles. Now, wouldn’t that be the icing on the cake.

THIS IS AMAZING!!!!



NOW ANNOUNCE MATT SMITH AND KAREN GILLAN!! #DoctorWho https://t.co/GzkqQIf4p0 — Ω Ryan Ω #RebelMoon Era (@Snyder_Cut_240) May 15, 2022

I need Matt Smith to come back now too pls begging on my knees n everything 😭 pic.twitter.com/ELw0qdon93 — Sasha🪴🫀🛸🫶🏼 (@timelordmulti) May 16, 2022

Dreaming that the next announcement is Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill and Alex Kingston all returning 😍#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/AJZo8wtPg8 — Safe Space Who (@SafeSpaceDrWho) May 16, 2022

We wouldn’t say no to Peter Capaldi reprising his role, either.

Blue sky thinking but what if next week they announce Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman are coming back… and then the week after that they announce Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas are coming back… LET ME DREAM. https://t.co/Edx3EGPhU1 — Ben 🎬 (@ReelEnthusiast) May 15, 2022

A fan even speculated that after starring in Sony Pictures’ Morbius, which majorly attracted negative reviews, Smith’s career probably needs a lift.

Plz bring back Matt Smith. His agent is clearly out to get him. Throw him a bone. https://t.co/LhIKJfd0o9 — NotoriousPigeon (@ThePowerPigeon) May 15, 2022

The exciting thing is that it’s just possible a further 60th anniversary casting announcement is on its way later this Monday as showrunner Russell T. Davies suggested another piece of news is imminent in an intriguing Instagram comment.

And obviously this has folks thinking that a Matt Smith announcement is coming.

Ah this makes kinda sense. Do the announcements back to back over a few days.



It's got to be Matt Smith then? And maybe Peter Capaldi tomorrow?



It's fair to say RTD has listened 😂 we all complained about marketing and now we are getting stuff thrown at us non-stop 🔥 love it https://t.co/UvO3e2WLdC — WilliamWho (@BBCWilliamWho) May 16, 2022

If this news does drop then Matt Smith fans cannot be held accountable for their actions.

I am saying this now so we are all clear.

If Matt Smith comes back for the 60th, I cannot be held responsible for the person I become.

9 year old me loved him.

21 year old me loves him.

Do not underestimate how crazy I will go on here.#MattSmith #DoctorWho #HouseoftheDragon — chlo♡ | 11 KENOBI (@_chloegeorgina) May 16, 2022

We need the guy from Morbius back in Doctor Who.

What if Matt Smith is announced as returning as Eleven next week and everyone goes "look it's the guy from Morbius" — professional morbius hater (@wenbbilliams) May 15, 2022

Aside from Tennant and Tate and other theorized returnees, the 60th anniversary special will mark Ncuti Gatwa’s debut as the Fourteenth Doctor. It’s filming now, but we sadly won’t get to see it until November 2023. But at least we have Jodie Whittaker’s 90-minute final Doctor Who episode to come this fall.