‘Doctor Who’ fans celebrate Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor outliving yet another U.K. Prime Minister

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who tenure has been notable for so many reasons. Back when she was first cast in 2017, she grabbed headlines due to being the first woman to play the face-changing time traveler. Now, with her regeneration coming this very weekend, the actress isn’t leaving the show before landing another milestone. This time, she’s achieved the honor of being the incarnation of the Doctor to outlast the most U.K. Prime Ministers.

Twitter is ablaze right now with folks poking fun at outgoing PM Liz Truss for resigning from her post after a mere 45 days, which makes her the short-serving head of the U.K. government by quite some margin. It gets even funnier, though, when you realize that Whittaker’s time in the TARDIS has encompassed a total of three Prime Ministers, meaning she’s been battling the Daleks longer than the combined durations in 10 Downing Street of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and Truss.

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor is regenerating on Sunday, and yet she's outlived yet ANOTHER Prime Minister. Incredible. — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) October 20, 2022

“Truly iconic behavior.”

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor outlasts yet another prime minister despite having all of three days left in the role, truly iconic behaviour — Em Robin 🏳️‍⚧️ (@doctorwhoemst) October 20, 2022

This might be the most British tweet that has ever been tweeted.

I know it’s been said to death, but it is amazing how Jodie Whittaker, even with an end-of-term as the Doctor date set in stone AT THE WEEKEND, is still seeing off Prime Ministers like a Chaser wiping out an unfortunate team on The Chase. — Dominic G. Martin 🎃 (@DominicJGM) October 20, 2022

Doctor Who fans can always be trusted to spout obscure facts during times of national crisis.

It’s official. Jodie Whittaker’s original run as the Doctor has lasted four PMs. One more than Tom Baker’s did. https://t.co/rXgPxR7kkL — -𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐄- (@AMadmanNotABox) October 20, 2022

Don’t forget she also served under two monarchs, too.

Congratulations to Jodie Whittaker! She is the only actor to play The Doctor under 2 Monarchs and 3 Prime Ministers with her 4th PM on the way! — 𖤐🎃 haz 🎃𖤐 (@emopunkloser) October 20, 2022

Whittaker and that lettuce are the real winners today.

Can’t believe Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and a lettuce outlasted Liz Truss. Well, I can, cos she’s a dumbass, but it’s still very, very funny. — Ben 🎬 (@ReelEnthusiast) October 20, 2022

OK, but maybe Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” coming out tomorrow isn’t the only reason Truss decided to throw in the towel today.

liz truss is resigning just to watch ‘the power of the doctor’ to support her bestie jodie whittaker & to listen to ‘midnights’ to support her bestie taylor swift! i would too tbh. #doctorwho #midnightsts pic.twitter.com/D1b4RMxwEy — Beep (@thebeepthemeep) October 20, 2022

The campaign to get Whittaker in No. 10 starts here!

Why not Jodie Whittaker for Prime Minister?

she's leaving playing the Doctor on Sunday – she'd make the country a much better place AND manage to p*ss off all the right people all over again! #DoctorWho — Matt Price (@Matt_TheWhovian) October 20, 2022

After five years as the custodian of time and space, Whittaker is finally handing back her Sonic Screwdriver in this Sunday’s feature-length farewell special, titled “The Power of the Doctor.” Previously, fans had been curious about what exactly that power was… but now we know. The real power of the Doctor is the ability to last longer than multiple U.K. Prime Ministers.