‘Doctor Who’ season 14 release date, cast, companion, and more

The Doctor is making a house call once again. Ncuti Gatwa’s domination of the world continues as the Masters of the Air, Sex Education, and Barbie star (who also got to dance with Ryan Gosling at the Oscars) returns as the time-traveling Time Lord, following his exhilarating Doctor Who debut last November.

He got to defeat Neil Patrick Harris at a game of cosmic catch with David Tennant in the finale of the 60th anniversary specials, and then he got to sing and dance with a goblin king in the Christmas episode, but now Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor is heading up his own season of the immortal sci-fi series. You thought 2023 was a great year for Doctor Who? The good times (and spaces) are just beginning.

Let’s break down what we know about the incoming season 14.

Who is the companion for Doctor Who season 14?

Photo via BBC Studios

The question of who’s actually joining Gatwa’s Doctor on his travels through time and space is perhaps the most burning one going into season 14. On the face of it, it seems obvious — Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday just jumped into the TARDIS with the Doctor at the end of the Christmas special. However, it’s since been confirmed that Gibson has already left the series, although the exact reasons why have been the subject of much speculation.

Let’s be clear, though. Due to how far in advance Doctor Who shoots, Gibson’s exit is actually due to occur in season 15, coming in 2025, which has already been filmed. During that run, she will be replaced by Andor star Varada Sethu, but again we don’t need to worry about that for the moment. Gatwa and Gibson, and the Doctor and Ruby, will enjoy a whole run of eight episodes together this year before their journey comes to an end.

Who else is in Doctor Who season 14?

Photo via BBC

Aside from Gatwa and Gibson, an amazing and eclectic group of guest stars are set to appear in the new season. Not to mention a few familiar faces.

Some of the actors you can expect to see in the latest round of episodes include Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), child actor and comedian Lenny Rush (Enola Holmes 2), drag queen Jinkx Monsoon (Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 5), and last but not least Hamilton, Glee, and Frozen icon himself Jonathan Groff. Groff’s casting continues the show’s newfound ability to pull in major American talent, following on from Harris’ aforementioned turn as the Toymaker.

As for the returning stars, many of those who made appearance in the 2023 specials will be back for the new run. This includes Anita Dobson as the mysterious Mrs. Flood, Jemma Redgrave as UNIT chief Kate Stewart (basically the Whoniverse’s answer to Nick Fury, at this point), and Bonnie Langford as classic companion Melanie Bush, who just returned to the series for the first time in 36 years. Last but not least Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney is back as Donna’s daughter, Rose Noble. Just don’t expect Tennant to pop up, OK?

What episodes can we expect from Doctor Who season 14?

The BBC is keeping many specific details about season 14 under wraps for now, but thanks to the trailer that debuted at Christmas, as well as a few officially released promo photos, we can guess at the premises of a few episodes.

For starters, as you can see from the image above, Groff will meet the Doctor and Ruby in some kind of Jane Austen or Bridgerton-themed episode taking place in Regency England. Meanwhile, another episode will see the TARDIS arrive in the Swinging Sixties where the time travelers will encounter the Beatles. Also expect some more visits to present-day London where the Time Lord will team up with UNIT once more to defeat the 456th alien invasion of the British isles (are the aliens in the Whoniverse big fans of tea or something?)

When does Doctor Who season 14 premiere?

No time travel required! 🕛 Where will you be watching?



Watch #DoctorWho on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available pic.twitter.com/29kaFgzVFT — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 15, 2024

Good news! Doctor Who season 14 will premiere on Saturday, May 11. Even better news! It will arrive at the same time all around the globe. Following the historic deal between the BBC and Disney that launched last year, this will be the first new season of the show to debut on Disney Plus internationally at midnight (per U.K. time), rather than waiting for it to air on network TV at different times around the world. That means the two-part season premiere will launch at 4pm PT, 7pm ET, 12am BST, 1am CEST, and 9am AEST. Wibbly wobbly timey-wimey, amiright?