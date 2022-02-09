Outgoing Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child. The actress, who has already shot her final episodes as the Time Lord ahead of their airing later this year, made the news public when she stepped out onto the red carpet of the BRIT Awards last night wearing a custom-made dress and cradling her significant baby bump.

Her outfit’s designer Carli Pearson later clarified the happy announcement in an Instagram post. “The beautiful Jodie Whittaker in our custom-made beanbag ball dress for #thebritawards2022 – the dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self,” Pearson wrote in her caption to a shot of Whittaker in her gown.

“We’ve worked with Jodie before and love the energy she brings to our pieces… for this occasion, we wanted to make something both structured and yet playful – and this is the result!” Pearson continued.

Whittaker, who’s already mother to a six-year-old daughter, has been married to American actor Christian Contreras (Foundation, White Dragon) since 2008. The couple, neither of whom have social media, like to ensure their home life is private and have managed to successfully keep their daughter, born in April 2015, out of the spotlight, despite Whittaker’s increased fame in recent years.

This is the right time for the couple to expand their family, though, as the actress can take a break now that she’s handed back the keys to the TARDIS, after signing up to become the Whoniverse’s first female Doctor back in 2017. While Whittaker filmed her regeneration months ago, the Fourteenth Doctor has yet to be officially cast, though auditions got underway last December.

Following last month’s Doctor Who New Year’s special, which pitted Thirteen against the Daleks one last time, Whittaker has two more specials to go. One of which, titled “Legend of the Sea Devils”, will arrive this spring. The third and final special will then drop sometime this summer, as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.