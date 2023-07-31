Does Geralt die in ‘The Witcher’ season 3?

The following article contains spoilers for The Witcher season 3 and its finale.

The third season of The Witcher on Netflix, marking Henry Cavill’s final outing as Geralt of Rivia, recently came to a close, but what happened to the White Wolf himself?

It doesn’t take much to confuse the fandom these days. Even Netflix doesn’t rightly know what it’s doing with the franchise, and the reaction to this latest season 3 has been mixed, to say the least. One thing that’s becoming increasingly clear, however, is the fact that Cavill won’t be returning to the series, and even without knowing it, we were essentially bearing witness to the last time the actor was in makeup and costume as Geralt in those final moments of episode 8, “The Coast of Chaos.”

But what happened to the character himself?

Did Geralt die in The Witcher season 3?

Despite everyone half-convincing themselves that Netflix was going to kill off Henry Cavill’s incarnation and bring another alternate reality version of the character (played by Liam Hemsworth) to replace him, the finale actually ended with Geralt killing a Nilfgaardian border patrol and making his way toward Emhyr and Ciri.

The last shot is framed in a way that ends Cavill’s journey on a somber note. Perhaps it’s even the cinematographer and the director’s way of saying goodbye to the actor, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this was indeed the last time we saw the Man of Steel star in costume.

So, yes, Geralt is still very much alive (and no thanks to Vilgefortz) but it’s still unclear how he is going to transition from Cavill to Hemsworth, or whether the in-universe explanation the writers are planning to give will satisfy anyone. We do know one thing for certain, though. The Witcher season 4 is still a long way away.