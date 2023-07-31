The Witcher season 3 came to a conclusion recently in what could only be described as a low point for the live-action adaptation, but Netflix is still adamant to see this venture through to the end despite its proclivity for abandoning ship whenever a project hits a brick wall.

Most people knew, even months before the new episodes dropped on the streaming platform, that the series was doomed to nosedive in terms of viewership and overall fan participation. A lot of fans made good on their promise to boycott the show, sending a clear message to the powers that be about how much Henry Cavill’s performance as the titular Geralt of Rivia means to them.

Now, amid this period of uncertainty for the entire industry — what with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike bringing almost every production to a resounding halt — and Netflix’s own crew dealing with the aftermath of Cavill’s departure and the presumably challenging process of onboarding Liam Hemsworth, rumors are circulating online that seem to suggest the fourth season is going to be on hold for the time being. But how much credence can you give the latest scuttlebutt?

Is The Witcher season 4 on hold?

Photo via Netflix

The new scuttlebutt that has taken the community by storm is courtesy of Redanian Intelligence. The outlet, which is dedicated to the coverage of Witcher scoops, has had an impeccable track record when it comes to reports of this nature, so when they recently revealed that filming for season 4 has been postponed to 2024, more than a few found the coincidence to be a bit too dubious.

Of course, the website maintains that the exact reasons for this delay are unknown, but principal photography was originally supposed to start in September 2023 and last until May 2024. Now, the team is looking at 2024, possibly early 2024, to schedule their shooting blocks.

For our money, this is probably due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, and not Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill. At worst, such a transition would give the production crew a few weeks’ delay, so it’s safe to say that the switcheroo debacle is not to blame for this particular development.