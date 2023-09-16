When Mel leaves her life in L.A. for a supposedly quiet life in the Northern California town of Virgin River, she thinks her troubles are behind her. But the Netflix series is anything but calm. Based on Robyn Carr’s prolific series of romantic novels, Mel finds that the titular town offers just as many trials as her previous life in the big city. Even after embarking on a relationship with ex-Marine bartender Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), nothing is certain.

Season 2 gives Mel — and fans — a particular shock when she finds that Jack has been shot. A mystery that is not solved until season 4, Jack’s shooting would have put a significant kink in the mythology of the series. After all, there is no real romance if the main character’s romantic partner gets murdered. Luckily for die-hard viewers of the series, there are 20+ books to confirm the romantic destiny of Jack and Mel. Though the show deviates from the source material from time to time, the love between the two characters is the one constant that fans can depend on.

The books are a safe haven for Mel and Jack

Photo via Netflix

As of season 4, we thankfully know the answer to who shot Jack. On the night in question, Paige’s (Lexa Doig) abusive husband Vince comes looking for Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Jack naturally gets involved. Using his Marine intuition, he grabs a knife to defend the bar and ends up on the wrong end of a bullet. But while he has fully recovered, that doesn’t stop fans from wondering what his fate is in the books.

“If you have read the books, we all know that Jack and Mel are destined to be together,” former showrunner Sue Tenney teased Parade.com in an exclusive interview. True to the writer’s statement, Jack’s future isn’t as fraught as it is in the television show. He and Mel find peace that they haven’t quite reached yet in the Netflix series. Though Mel has struggled with fertility in the series, she and Jack successfully parent two children. The firstborn is David, who arrives in Shelter Mountain, and their daughter Emma comes later in Second Chance Pass.

The only slight caveat to this news is that the books are ongoing. Carr continues to pump out epic tales of romance, meaning Jack’s future could really be anyone’s guess. But judging from the tone of the books, which contrasts slightly with the show, his future is all but guaranteed. Virgin River is, at its heart, a romance. And Mel has already had one spouse too many die prematurely. Jack and Mel in the show may have their trials, but fans can bank on their connection lasting, whether their future children are biological or otherwise.