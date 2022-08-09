Virgin River season four is now available on Netflix and we have finally gotten an answer to one of the most perplexing mysteries of the show. Who shot Jack?

Spoilers ahead for season four.

What’s been going on?

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckinridge) moved to the town of Virgin River after the miscarriage of her child was followed by the tragic death of her husband in a car accident. Needing to get away from the ghosts of her past she moved to the quiet sleepy town in order to recuperate and have some breathing space, lord knows she needed it. Once arriving there she finds herself falling for the charming yet gruff bar owner, Jack (Martin Henderson), a former Marine soldier whose past still haunts him.

Despite leaving L.A. to escape all the drama, Mel constantly finds herself thrust back into it, whether it’s being kidnapped in order to treat a patient working in the drug trade or finding out that Jack’s ex, Charmaine, is pregnant with his children. There is no shortage of drama in the small town. It was the season two finale that left viewers stunned as Jack was shot in his own bar by a then-unknown assailant.

Virgin River, Season 2, episode 10. Image via Netflix

Throughout season three Jack was unable to piece together what exactly happened that night. Ex-Marine and former bar employee Dan Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), went down for the murder, but declared emphatically his innocence, and since he had started a budding relationship with Jack’s sister Brie it did feel a little unlikely. It isn’t like the character hasn’t made bad decisions in the past though, often allowing his emotions to get the best of him.

Brady constantly mouthed off to Jack during his time working for him, and when he left he joined a lumber mill company that was merely a front for a drug cartel. Brady had gotten in way over his head yet continued to wade deeper as he became tied to the operation manager Calvin. But it was Brady that ensured that the police knew what was happening after he refused to go through with killing one of the workers, Spencer, instead sending him to the police.

Alongside this drama was that of Paige and Preacher (Colin Lawrence). Paige had been in hiding with her son Christopher from her abusive ex-husband, but once her ex-husband shows up and tries to assault her again, Paige defends herself, accidentally killing him after sending him down a flight of stairs. Preacher covers for her, but Paige flees fearing that her ex-husband’s brother Vince, a cop, will track her down. She leaves Christopher with Preacher to look after, but Vince finds him and at the end of season three takes him after having Preacher drugged and left in the woods.

So who shot Jack?

As Jack starts to gradually remember the events of that night it turns out it was Vince who shot Jack. Coming to Virgin River in search of his brother and to punish Paige, Vince makes his way into Jack’s bar where Jack seems to instantly realize that something is off. The pair get into a fight with Jack managing to cut Vince with one of the kitchen knives which then rolls under the countertop, and Vince, getting the upper hand, shoots Jack in the stomach.

Virgin River, Season 4, episode 12. Image via Netflix

Vince isn’t seen for the entirety of season three, only terrorizing characters from a distance, and with the knife lost under the counter and Jack unable to even recall ever meeting Vince, there was no way to know it was him. He also succeeded in capturing Christopher who was gone for most of season four, until he managed to phone Preacher and let him know his location. Once Christopher was safe it was then Paige at risk but Preacher, using his former Marine skills, (it’s seriously lucky that half of these guys are ex-Marine) manages to find them and finally take down Vince.

Jack now appears to be fully healed after the incident and looking forward to being a father, but, thanks to the season four finale cliffhanger, maybe not to as many children as he thought.

Season five is already underway, with production starting in July 2022. So far the show has released one season each year since 2019 and looks like it will stay right on track with season five. Apparently, the show will pick right up where it left off so that cliffhanger will likely be addressed straight away.

All four seasons of Virgin River are available to watch on Netflix.