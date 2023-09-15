Who plays Jack on ‘Virgin River?’

Netflix’s Virgin River is a series that settles into a comfortable sweet spot on the streaming platform. Carefully avoiding the curse of cancelation, the romantic drama allures fans in every season to see the romantic machinations of Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson). After several personal tragedies cause Mel to leave her entire life back in L.A., she moves to the fictional Northern California town in hopes of a fresh start. But what may appear as a sleepy little town is anything but.

Mel may try to leave her trauma behind, but that doesn’t stop the constant drama in Virgin River. While embarking on a romance with the bartending ex-Marine, Mel finds herself constantly thrust into trying scenarios, be it romantic trials or trying to find out who shot Jack in season 2. Luckily for her, she finds comfort in her romantic partner who could not have been better cast. The gruff but attractive object of her affection has many sides to him and would have to be captured by an actor with a multitude of impressive credits.

Martin Henderson has had a well-rounded career

Photo via DreamWorks

Virgin River fans may know Jack as the secretive heartthrob who has won Mel’s heart, but he is something else altogether in the horror genre. 2002’s remake of the Japanese film Ringu hooked many viewers and became something of a classic in the world of horror films. In The Ring, Henderson plays Noah, the skeptical love interest of Rachel (Naomi Watts). After Rachel’s niece dies from watching a notorious videotape, she hunts for the truth, only to be caught by the tape’s curse herself. Unconcerned for his safety and thinking it’s a hoax, Noah watches the tape and probably wishes he hadn’t. His gruesome fate is that of everyone else who has watched it – save for Rachel and her son. Noah’s demise comes in the form of a twist ending after it seems like Samara (Daveigh Chase) has been defeated. His role in The Ring turned him into a horror icon, leading to other parts in a similar vein.

Joining the cast of X, Henderson plays Wayne, who financially supports a low-budget horror film. Set in the ‘70s, Ti West’s period piece celebrates the horror culture and demonstrates it by brutally killing all but one character. Sorry, Wayne. For those who haven’t caught the horror bug, Henderson may still be familiar. He has had a prolific career since the early aughts, starring in films such as Torque and Smokin’ Aces. He also appears in close to 50 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. An experienced actor with a wealth of knowledge, Henderson hit another goldmine in Virgin River.