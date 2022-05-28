Does Steve have a girlfriend in ‘Stranger Things’?

The following article has spoilers for volume one of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been released with Netflix dropping the first seven episodes for fans to binge, dubbed volume one. While the last two feature-length episodes are set to drop in July, we have been left anxious to find out what happens to our favorite Hawkins residents as they go up against Vecna. One burning question that is stuck in our minds going into this new season is, does Steve have a girlfriend in the new season? Let’s break down Steve Harrington’s relationship history and his status in season four.

In the first season of Stranger Things, Steve Harrington did have a girlfriend, Nancy Wheeler, played by Natalia Dyer. The couple got together at the start of the first season and were together until they broke up in season two. Of course, Nancy grew close to Jonathan Byers, played by Charlie Heaton, as she helped him rescue his brother Will from the Upside Down in the first season. The actors, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have been dating in real life since 2016.

Jonathan and Nancy did not get together as soon as Steve and she broke up, but they did get together later in the second season. The third season of Stranger Things had Steve Harrington, who did not get into college, working at Scoops Ahoy an ice-cream shop, still single. He was working with Robin, played by Maya Hawke, and there was a question as to whether or not the two would get into a relationship before season three was over.

In a deep and meaningful conversation in a public bathroom – the setting for most deep and meaningful conversations – Robin reveals to Steve that she likes girls. A bewildered Steve at first does not quite understand what she means, but he slowly comes to realize that she is telling him that she is a lesbian. After defeating Billy and the Mind Flayer in the Starcourt Mall, the two remain friends going into the fourth season.

After a little less than two seasons of Steve Harrington not having a girlfriend, what is Steve Harrington’s relationship status during the fourth season of Stranger Things?

Does Steve Harrington have a girlfriend in Stranger Things season four?

Netflix

Unfortunately for the coolest guy in Hawkins, Steve does not have a girlfriend in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan are in a long-distance relationship throughout season four, while Steve – who is now working at the local Hawkins video rental store with Robin – remains single.

As teens start to get murdered in Hawkins, Nancy, and Steve, along with Robin, Max, Dustin, and Lucas launch an investigation as to who is behind the killings. When the group decides to split up, Steve’s feelings for Nancy are brought up to the forefront as he offers to go with her to protect her. Things are made awkward between Robin and Nancy as they are split up together to search for clues in the library and Robin tells her that she isn’t dating Steve. Robin does not tell her that she is a lesbian, as she is still keeping her sexuality hidden from everyone but Steve.

At the end of the sixth episode of the fourth season, the episode entitled ‘Chapter Six: The Dive’ the team realizes that there are other gates to the Upside Down that are open in Hawkins. Following a compass that is going haywire because of electromagnetic interference, they determine the gate at the bottom of a lake.

Image via Netflix

After Steve, Nancy, Robin, and the newcomer Eddie journey into the Upside Down, Nancy and Steve share another few moments. But before either of them could act on it, Vecna pulled Nancy in to be one of his victims, and unless they find music to pull her out, this could mark the end for Nancy Wheeler.

With Jonathan still not in Hawkins yet, and Nancy on the brink of certain doom, who knows what will happen to their relationship, and how will things sake up for poor Steve? Will they manage to save Nancy and Steve can be her hero once more? Or will one of the main characters finally die, giving Steve someone to mourn.

Let’s hope Nancy doesn’t die even if she doesn’t end up with Steve and stays with Jonathan. Steve Harrington might not have the time to form a new relationship in the remaining two episodes of the season, because of their upcoming showdown with Vecna. Here’s hoping that he doesn’t die before he gets a chance to.

The first seven episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are available on Netflix now with the last two episodes of the season dropping on July 1, 2022.