Does ‘The Last of Us’ season one finale have a post-credits scene?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season one’s finale, “Look for the Light.”

As quickly as HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us arrived back in January, its first season has now come to a thrilling conclusion at the end of its ninth episode, “Look for the Light.”

The story is set to continue in a second season and is likely to adapt the already-established events of The Last of Us Part II video game. It’s more or less an expectation in the film and television industry that some sort of teaser about the story that is to come, or perhaps confirming the casting of a key character or two, will be included.

Did HBO’s take of The Last of Us play into this industry trend? Did it follow in the footsteps of the game it is adapting and leave the door wide open following Ellie’s cryptic “Okay?” We’re here to fill you in.

Is there a post-credits scene?

Image via HBO

Ellie and Joel’s final conversation before the credits roll is almost exactly one-for-one as it happened in the game, as is Gustavo Santaolalla’s soundtrack when the credits start rolling. Also in the same vein as the game, there is no post-credits sequence to tease the events of the next season, whenever that ends up happening.

That said, if you’re looking for teasers and Easter eggs specific to The Last of Us Part II, there were plenty of them to be found back in episode six. For the time being, all we can do is speculate as to how events will unfold and which actors will be bringing life to characters introduced in the sequel.

That said, given how season one played out, we have every confidence that the second season will knock it out of the park as well. For now, the excruciatingly long wait begins.