Dominic Purcell Announces His Exit From Legends Of Tomorrow, Blasts Studio

Long gone are the days when being a ‘TV actor’ was considered inferior to those who featured in big screen productions. Indeed, the age of Peak TV might be here to stay, especially when it comes to superhero television. However, with the MCU expanding rapidly into long-form storytelling, and DC Films cooking up a huge number of shows for HBO Max, it would seem that the Arrowverse‘s time as the small screen’s marquee superhero universe is running out.

The various CW series are mostly still going strong, of course, but ratings are nowhere near what they once were, with Batwoman‘s audience falling by over 1.2 million between the first and second season openers. Another show also struggling as of late is Legends of Tomorrow, which has been rumored for cancellation a few times now but will be back with its sixth run on May 2nd.

However, the series has just been dealt a major blow, as star Dominic Purcell, who plays Heat Wave, has announced that he’ll be exiting. And as you can see from his Instagram post below, he’s not too happy about the situation.

Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. Im walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character— not an actor in the world could have done better. FACT…. Such a funny c*nt ……..Time to move on and see how shit unfolds. @caitylotz @nickzano look after the kids coming through. They need education. They are a number— teach them to not rely on loyalty from the studio. The studio does not care. The actors work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am. …..ACTORS HIT ME UP ON DM.

There’s no word yet from The CW on the actor’s surprising announcement, and right now, we don’t know how things will ultimately play out for his character. Presumably, he’ll still be around until the end of the upcoming season, but after that, it seems like we may be saying goodbye to Purcell. Unless, of course, he’s able to find some common ground with the studio and reach a new agreement.

In any case, we’ll likely have to wait until next week for word from The CW, but in the meantime, tell us, will you miss having Dominic Purcell on Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.