Donald Glover Reportedly Returning As Lando For Star Wars TV Series

2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story might not have been the success Lucasfilm was hoping for, but one element of the prequel movie that was well-received was Donald Glover’s pitch-perfect performance as Lando Calrissian. In fact, many Star Wars fans at the time said that they’d have rather watched a spinoff based around him than a flick about Han Solo’s younger days. Well, it looks like those folks might get their wish, after all.

Kessel Run Transmissions’ Noah Outlaw has shared that his sources tell him a Lando TV series is on the way, with Glover set to return. Star Wars Unity has said that this fits with what they’ve been hearing as well and We Got This Covered has also been told that this project is in the works. Initially, however, we had heard that the actor might not be interested in returning for it and the role could be recast. But it seems things have now changed and he’s firmly on board.

See for yourself below:

We can finally announce that Donald Glover will be reprising his role as Lando in a future #StarWars series! What do you guys think of this news?? pic.twitter.com/TyQGjM0kdn — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) July 22, 2020

Billy Dee Williams obviously originated the part in The Empire Strikes Back, before returning in Return of the Jedi and then once again, decades later, for last year’s The Rise of Skywalker. Glover has previously revealed the hilarious first meeting he had with Williams, too, in which he rambled on about his detailed thoughts on Lando’s origins, backstory and motivations. When he was done, Williams responded: “Yeah, I don’t know about all that. Just be charming.”

Of course, it remains to be seen how much of a Solo sequel a Lando series would be. It might create a new storyline for him or it could attempt to follow up on the question of what’s next for Darth Maul and Qi’ra that the movie left us with. Fitting Lando into that plot would be pretty organic, seeing as he has strong ties to the galaxy’s criminal underworld, but you’d think it would require a major role for Alden Ehrenreich’s Solo, too.

Tell us, though, do you like the sounds of a Star Wars show for Donald Glover’s Lando? Let us know in the comments section down below.