Dueling Ahsoka Tanos Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson have finally met face-to-face

There is balance in the force as Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson met on the set of the upcoming Disney Plus series Ahsoka.

The actresses are known for playing the popular Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano, who first debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and who was created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni. Ashley Eckstein has voiced the character, who was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, since The Clone Wars in 2008. Rosario Dawson on the other hand, is newer to the character, portraying her in live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian.

The two actresses met on the set of the upcoming Ahsoka series, which will feature Rosario Dawson. The series is currently in production, but do not get your hopes up for an appearance from Eckstein in the show just yet, as while speaking to EW she said “No, it was just a set visit. So I have not filmed a cameo for the Ahsoka series.” But she does hope that she could come back and do so if the series gets greenlit for another season.

Interestingly the two actresses are playing the character at the same time, as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi recently released on Disney Plus. The series consists of six shorts, split into three episodes following one of two Jedi, Count Dooku, and Ahsoka Tano. Eckstein does return for two of the three episodes Ahsoka is in, as one of them takes place while Ahsoka is a baby.

If Ashley Eckstein were to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Ahsoka series, in the first season or otherwise, it would not be the first time a voice actor for the franchise made a live-action appearance. For example, Matt Lanter, who voiced Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars and returned in Tales of the Jedi, appeared in the first season of The Mandalorian. Even recently, in the latest episode of the Disney Plus series Andor, Andy Serkis makes an appearance as a character named Kino Loy. Serkis previously provided the motion capture and the voice for Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Eckstein told EW that she hit it off with Dawson, which is not surprising seeing as how well they know the character they share so intimately. As to whether or not Eckstein will get her wish and appear in live-action in the Star Wars universe, well for that we will have to wait and see. Ahsoka is set to debut sometime in 2023.