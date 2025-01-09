Eek, a ‘Bachelor’ contestant who ‘doesn’t do karaoke’ has already proven she’s not Grant Ellis’ perfect person

Rapping as he stepped out of the limo to meet Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette season 21 — it is safe to say that brand new Bachelor Grant Ellis is a musical maestro. In fact, in a silly game of 20 questions with Bachelor Nation — where he discussed his favorite emojis, his guilty pleasures, his pet peeves and more — the New Jersey native deemed beatboxing as his hidden talent. How impressive is that?

Now, serving as the lead of The Bachelor season 29 — as well as the second African-American man to be the Bachelor (after Matt James) — Grant’s affinity for beatboxing, as well as rap and R&B music, will allegedly make its way into the show we know and love.

According to Reality Steve, the first two group dates of The Bachelor season 29 will highlight Grant’s passions. While the first group date of the season will feature a high-stakes game of five-on-five basketball, the second group date of the season will feature (you guessed it) a rap battle. The Bachelor Nation know-it-all spilled:

“There was a group date with seven women that was at the Bellwether Theater in LA, and it was an R&B date with Mario… The women had to come up with about a 30 second rap.”

Unfortunately for one of Grant’s gals, Alexe Godin, this “small-town girl looking for a big-time love” might not find it on The Bachelor season 29. Well, as long as she is a part of the above group date…

While Alexe admitted that she is “addicted to cooking competition shows” and “loves ketchup chips,” there is one aspect of her personality that will seemingly clash with Grant. When asked to share a third fun fact about herself with ABC, she admitted that she “doesn’t do karaoke.”

Given how much Grant loves to sing, we cannot see a world in which this relationship works out beyond The Bachelor. Yikes!

Perhaps Grant will manage to see beyond this fatal flaw, though, because the 27-year-old sounds like a serious catch otherwise. Her official Bachelor biography is as follows:

“The Canadian beauty grew up on a farm surrounded by goats, bunnies and chickens, which led to her lifelong love of animals. In her free time, she loves to travel, play beach volleyball, and make all her friends laugh. Alexe is bubbly, fluent in French and always knows how to get the party started. She is ready to find the man of her dreams and wants someone who is open-minded, hardworking and an all-around good human. We can’t wait to see if there’s true amour between Alexe and Grant.

Just like how Grant’s lifelong love of beatboxing will make its way into The Bachelor season 29, it looks like Alexe’s “lifelong love of animals” will as well. We all remember the trailer when she brings Linda — the “no-drama llama” — to the Bachelor Mansion, right?

Although it is highly unlikely that she secures the final rose — with her hatred for karaoke likely being a dealbreaker for the leading man– to see how far the Pediatric Speech Therapist makes it on The Bachelor season 29, tune into the premiere on January 27 via ABC, with brand new episodes every Monday afterwards.

Our fingers are crossed that the professional basketball player turned day trader’s wishes are granted (pun intended), finding lasting love on the beloved competition series.

