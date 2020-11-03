The Green Lantern Corps is returning to our screens very soon in HBO Max’s upcoming big budget TV series starring the Emerald Knights. We know a bunch of the characters who’ll be appearing in the show, but to date we don’t know who will be playing them. Given how cinematic the studio wants to make the project, presumably a few of the Lanterns will be portrayed by big names, but could Eiza Gonzalez be one of them?

Digital artist BossLogic’s latest internet-breaking artwork (see below) imagines if the Baby Driver actress was cast as Jessica Cruz in the Green Lantern series. In an intriguing armored version of the Lantern uniform, and with the comic-accurate symbol over her eye, Gonzalez definitely looks the part as the character, who will likely be the female lead of the show, alongside male Lanterns like Guy Gardner, Simon Baz and Alan Scott.

Of course, the actress is always a popular fan-cast for various DC roles – folks wanted her to be Catwoman in The Batman for a while there – but Cruz might actually be the best fit for the star. As a rare prominent Latina heroine in the DC universe, the character could make a big impact and so will likely be a coveted gig.

Here's How Eiza Gonzalez Could Look As Jessica Cruz In Green Lantern TV Series

The same goes for Alan Scott, the Golden Age Lantern, who will be portrayed as openly gay, as per The New 52 version, in the show. It’s been obliquely reported that a blonde star of a recently ended HBO series could get that gig and Game of Thrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Big Little Lies‘ Alexander Skarsgard have been suggested as potential candidates.

With the project a priority for HBO Max, we should be getting some actual casting info soon. In the meantime, though, tell us, who would you like to see star in the Green Lantern series? Would Eiza Gonzalez make a good Jessica Cruz? Sound off in the comments section below.