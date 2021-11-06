Emilio Estevez Reportedly Leaves The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Due To Vaccine Mandate

Disney Plus sequel series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has proven itself to be one of the platform’s most popular original shows that isn’t derived from Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hitting that sweet spot between nostalgia for the beloved 1990s trilogy, and introducing the titular team to a brand new audience.

Sure, it’s a million miles away from being prestige drama or even unmissable television, but it’s constantly ranked among the streamer’s Top 10 most-watched titles. However, Season 2 will have to make to without its strongest and most notable connection to the movies, with Deadline reporting that Emilio Estevez won’t be returning as Gordon Bombay.

While the actor and his representatives have declined to comment, the outlet names the actor’s vaccination status as the reason behind his departure. Game Changers has a mandatory vaccination policy in place for the entire cast and crew in Zone A, with Estevez reportedly declining to guarantee his compliance during talks with Disney.

As a result, the studio has opted not to renew his contract for the second run of episodes, although sources close to the 59 year-old have indicated that creative differences may have also played a part in his refusal to commit to the next run of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.