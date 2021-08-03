The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Returning For Season 2

Many of Disney Plus’ original shows are based on classic titles – like the currently ongoing Turner & Hooch – and one of the most notable to land so far is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Revisiting the world and characters from the Mighty Ducks movie trilogy of the 1990s, Game Changers brought back Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, with Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham co-starring as Alex Morrow.

While Disney has yet to reveal any viewing figures, it seems the show performed well with subscribers as the good news officially arrived this Tuesday that Game Changers is returning for a second season next year. The Disney Plus Twitter account shared a short promo on social media this morning which promises that more from the young ice hockey team is on its way in 2022.

First Look At Emilio Estevez In Mighty Ducks TV Show Revealed 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Almost like Disney’s answer to Netflix smash-hit Cobra Kai, Game Changers season 1 flipped the status quo of the franchise on its head. After Bombay turned the Ducks from losers to winners in the original films, the team is nowadays a junior hockey powerhouse. When Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) fails to make the cut, his mother Alex convinces Bombay – now a washed-up ice rink owner – to help her train up a new team of underdogs.

A bunch of the original Ducks lineup guest starred in the first season – including Elden Hensen (Fulton Reed), Vincent A. LaRusso (Adam Banks) and Marguerite Moreau (Connie Moreau). This season 2 renewal leaves the door open for even more stars of the movie trilogy to turn up next time around. Maybe even Joshua Jackson’s OG Ducks team captain Charlie Conway.

You can catch all 10 episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney Plus now, along with 1992’s The Mighty Ducks, 1994’s The Mighty Ducks 2 and 1996’s The Mighty Ducks 3. Stay tuned for more updates on season 2.