Entourage Reboot Reportedly In The Works At HBO

TV reboots have always been a thing, but the speed at which they’re happening seems to be increasing. A bunch of hit shows that only concluded in the last decade are already being brought back – Showtime’s Dexter revival or NBC’s plans to relaunch The Office spring to mind, for example. And now, here’s another one to add to the ever-growing list.

A new rumor points to Entourage being the next series to receive the treatment. The intel comes from tipster Daniel Richtman and all we know is that a reboot is in the works, so it could end up taking any form at this point. It might be a revival, similar to Dexter, which brings back the cast from the original run, or else it might be more of a reimagining like, say, Peacock’s new Battlestar Galactica that’s in development. Whatever the specifics, HBO is apparently interested in reviving Entourage somehow.

The original series ran for eight seasons between 2004 and 2011, following the growing career of Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), an up-and-coming A-list star, and his band of friends as they navigate life in Los Angeles. As executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, Entourage was loosely based on his own experiences as a young actor. Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara and Jeremy Piven rounded out the cast.

Of course, one potential hitch to getting an Entourage reboot off the ground could be the various sexual assault allegations levelled at Piven back in 2017. These massively derailed his career, though he appears to be on the verge of a potential comeback, as he’s set to appear in Jamie Foxx’s upcoming directorial effort All-Star Weekend. The show has also been hit with criticism over its outdated sexual politics in recent years, which is likely something that would have to be addressed in a new version.

In any case, if an Entourage reboot did happen, it would be the first return for the franchise since the 2015 theatrically released movie and it’s certainly easy to envision the project becoming an HBO Max exclusive.