Watch: Dexter Season 9 Trailer Introduces Jim Lindsay

Meet Jim Lindsay. Better known to most people as Dexter.

Yes, everyone’s favorite serial killer is headed back to Showtime as the star of the beloved crime drama and it seems he’ll have a new identity. After revealing it earlier this week via the Tweet below, the network has now dropped a fresh promo which sees Mr. Lindsay going around town, with none of his friends/acquaintances seeming to have any clue who he really is.

It’s a quick look at what’s without a doubt one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, but it’ll certainly get folks speculating on just what Dexter Morgan is up to now and ends with a tantalizing tease of things to come. And with any luck, it might also signal that a full-length trailer will be released imminently.

Michael C. Hall Returns In First Dexter Season 9 Photos 1 of 3

Unfortunately, we still don’t know too much about what Showtime is planning for us with this revival, but Michael C. Hall is, of course, back to reprise his iconic role, while Jennifer Carpenter has also teased that she’s (somehow) returning as Debra Morgan. As for the newcomers, we’ve got Clancy Brown, Jamie Chung, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller and Jack Alcott also on board, making for a pretty exciting supporting cast.

But obviously, the highlight for everyone will be seeing Hall return as the titular serial killer and judging by this promo, he seems to be slipping back into the part nicely. Here’s to hoping we get that full trailer sooner rather than later.

Dexter season 9 is currently shooting in Massachusetts and will make its way to Showtime at some point this year. We don’t have an exact date just yet, but watch this space for more.