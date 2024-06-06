Image via Amazon Prime Video
Episode count for ‘The Boys’ season 4 confirmed

We're not sure if we can handle anything more diabolical.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
Published: Jun 6, 2024 05:18 pm

If history has taught us anything, it’s that The Boys will not be resting on its laurels. Season 4 will undoubtedly pick up where the outrageous Amazon Prime series left off.

Time and time again, the superhero series finds new and disturbing ways to top themselves, as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) says: “f***ing diabolical.” The trouble for fans all started when a member of Vought’s privatized superhero squad, The Seven, runs through poor Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) girlfriend, Robin, in a most gruesome fashion. Hughie gets pulled into Butcher’s blind crusade against anyone who has taken Compound V. As the seasons progress, fans are subjected to more exploding characters, sentient sexual organs, and one really big dead whale. 

Season 4 gains more steam as everyone’s favorite terrorist, Homelander (Antony Starr), goes on trial for eviscerating a Starlight (Erin Moriarty) supporter and the harrowing events of the college spin-off, The Boys season 4.

What is The Boys season 4 episode count?

The fourth season of The Boys continues as all previous seasons have. The new season will contain 8 episodes in a concise form of storytelling. The television series is always fantastically paced, telling a gripping and surprising story every season. Amazon is continuing with this trend of short-form storytelling to get the point across.

This season will also continue with the release schedule unique to Amazon. The first 3 episodes will drop on June 13, with the rest of the season airing on a weekly basis. Don’t miss the diabolical return of the series when season 4 releases on Amazon.

