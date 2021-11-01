Ethan Hawke Reportedly Playing [SPOILERS] In Moon Knight

Outside of leading man Oscar Isaac, the identities of the various cast members involved in Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series Moon Knight haven’t been officially confirmed as of yet, something that may change at the upcoming Disney Plus Day on November 12.

Gaspard Ulliel’s talent agency listed him as Anton Mogart, also known by his alias Midnight Man, but that’s yet to be verified by the studio. As for the show’s big bad, Ethan Hawke divulged that he was basing his character on Waco leader David Koresh, but that’s about as much as we know.

Here's How Oscar Isaac Could Look As The MCU's Moon Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, a new leak from the moderators over at r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers have hinted that not only could Dracula be set for a role in Moon Knight, but four-time Academy Award nominee Hawke could potentially even be revealed as the iconic vampire as the episodes progress.

Dracula and Moon Knight have history in the comic books, even though the vigilante didn’t call Vlad the Impaler a “f*cking nerd” despite the popularity of the meme, and having Hawke fill that part could even conceivably tie to Mahershala Ali’s Blade in some fashion, establishing the bloodsucker as a cross-franchise threat. As always, though, we won’t know for sure until we hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.