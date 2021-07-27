Another Moon Knight Villain May Have Been Revealed

It was months after the news first began circulating that Marvel Studios actually got around to confirming Oscar Isaac as the title hero in Disney Plus series Moon Knight, and the project has remained shrouded in a great deal of secrecy ever since, even though production kicked off at the end of April in Hungary.

We don’t know a great deal about the six-episode show, but there are still plenty of reasons to be excited, not least of all the prospect of a talent like Isaac playing one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most complex and flawed incoming heroes. Ethan Hawke is on board as the mysterious big bad, while the directorial team includes acclaimed indie duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, along with incendiary Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab.

Here's How Oscar Isaac Could Look As The MCU's Moon Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

May Calamawy and Alexander Cobb are the only other stars announced for the ensemble so far, but their characters are yet to be divulged. However, a new listing may have revealed not just a new addition to the roster, but their part in the series as well. Actor and model Gaspard Ulliel, best known for playing Hannibal Lecter in 2007 prequel Hannibal Rising, has been named on his talent agency’s listing page as Anton Mogart.

For those in the know, Mogart also goes by the alias of Midnight Man, a thief presumed dead after an altercation with Moon Knight. However, he actually survived and was carried into the New York City sewers, where his face ends up getting melted by sewage waste. Blaming Marc Spector for his fate, he slowly goes insane and starts collecting trash instead of treasure, which would be absolutely wild if his origin story were to be translated directly to live-action.