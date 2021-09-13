Ethan Hawke To Play Batman In New Animated Series

A new animated Batman series, Batwheels, is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Like many Batman-related series, the show will feature a crime-fighting team ready to take on the evil that threatens Gotham City. Oh, and it’s aimed at preschool-aged kids, so get ready for their heroic adventures to teach the importance of friendship, being a team player, and standing tall and confident in your actions.

Batwheels will showcase human heroes and their awesome Batmobiles as they work alongside DC’s finest. It’s their first rodeo, so they’ll have to learn to work together to help make their city a better place to grow up in.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family‘s Cartoonito launched today with a window of content aimed at preschool kids. So, of course, the series will be feel-good, learning-inspired, and introduce kids to some of our favorite characters, too.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced the voice lineup for Batwheels today, and Ethan Hawke will voice the role of Batman. While he won’t be the ringleader of the group the series focuses on, he’ll likely be a confidant, a mentor, and a really cool superhero for our crime-fighting kids to look up to.

It was also reported by Deadline that AJ Hudson will be voicing Duke Thomas/Robin, Leah Lewis is set to take on the role of Cassandra Cain/Batgirl, and Jacob Bertrand will voice the character of Bam the Batmobile.

The synopsis for the series is as follows.

“They are a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are…okay, they’re NOT Batman and Robin. They’re the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), The Batwing and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship, and teamwork.” Deadline

Batwheels is set to premiere on HBO Max and Cartoon Network at some point in the future, but an official release date has not be announced.