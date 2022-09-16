Evan Peters becomes Jeffrey Dahmer in new teaser for Netflix limited series

Fans of serial killers are in for a treat as Netflix’s new Jeffrey Dahmer series has seen its first teaser with Evan Peters in the title role.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the latest foray into serial killer dramatizations, with a new teaser giving fans their fist look at Peters as one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. The tease comes just a day before the first full trailer drops, and Peters is appropriately creepy in just the small snippet of footage.

Dahmer was known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” after he murdered and dismembered 17 people over a thirteen year period, including him committing acts of necrophilia and cannibalism with their corpses. Finally caught in 1991 after attempting to entice three men into taking nude photographs and drink beer with him, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Evan Peters Is Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's new limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.



Tackling Dahmer’s horrendous story has been a favorite of the film and TV industry, with the most famous portrayal of Dahmer to date coming from Jeremy Renner in 2002’s Dahmer. It’s not too far a cry from Peters’ other roles, with him a mainstay of American Horror Story’s many iterations.

Monster sees Peter reunite with American Horror Story’s scribe Ryan Murphy, who had also worked on Glee with fellow writer Ian Brennan. From that information, we can only hope the series is a musical about Dahmer’s disgusting crimes.

The limited series will consist of ten episodes, with it shot from the witnesses’ point of view and how they saw Dahmer. No concrete release date has been confirmed by Netflix, but it is due to drop sometime during Fall 2022.