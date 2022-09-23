Even though it’s a galaxy far, far away, some folks don’t care for ‘Andor’ introducing new planets

Andor‘s first three episodes dropped on Wednesday and most Star Wars fans were left impressed and delighted. Whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi was criticized for the overuse of virtual sets and somewhat wonky storytelling, Andor makes heavy use of gigantic real sets, great location shooting, and has some of the best writing we’ve seen in the franchise in years.

But you can’t please everyone. On r/StarWars some fans are grousing that Disney is introducing too many new planets. This feels like an odd criticism as one of the big complaints about previous Disney Plus shows is that we’re seeing the same old locations over and over again.

For example, large swathes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi were all set under Tatooine’s twin suns. The iconic desert planet is extremely Star Wars, but fans have been crying out for something new. So perhaps it’s no surprise that practically all the replies disagree.

One of the most succinct responses can’t understand how a fan is unhappy that the universe is being expanded:

It’s pointed out there are whole regions we’ve never seen:

'Andor' Gallery 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

And that this makes the galaxy feel bigger:

But, perhaps the best is:

It’s worth pointing out that while the grimy industrial world of Ferrix and Cassian’s home planet of Kenari are new, the mention of Fest is a deep call back to classic games Star Wars: Dark Forces and Rogue Squadron (we still wince in pain at the memory of trying to save those AT-PTs on Fest in that game).

Also, today’s shiny new planet may well go on to become the next Tatooine, so it’s only right that the vast majority of Star Wars fans are upbeat about being introduced to a whole new world.

Andor airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.