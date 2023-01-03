Every ‘National Treasure’ movie cast member who has appeared in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’

So far, only four episodes in, National Treasure: Edge of History have already delivered in a massive way. The show follows a new group of treasure hunters on their quest to find an ancient treasure that has ties to many different cultures.

The major difference between the show and the movies is that the writers are able to go into much deeper detail. One thing that has stayed the same is that some of the actors from the movie have found their way onto the show. Here is a list of the characters who were in the original National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets movies and are now on the show.

Harvey Keitel

Photo via Syfy

Agent Sadusky — who worked with Ben Gates in the first two movies — made an appearance in episode one of the new series to help set the story off. Our protagonist, Jess, ends up seeking him out after finding evidence that he may be able to help her solve the mystery of her dead father.

He gives her a letter that seems to be terribly valuable to some, and she must decode its contents to discover her possible connection to a secret network. Harvey Keitel is listed as a “special guest,” so we don’t expect to be seeing more of his character on the series.

Armando Riesco

Another FBI agent from the original movies, Armando Riesco did not have a major role in the movies. He was memorable as the agent who Ben Gates had called to warn the FBI that someone was going to steal the Declaration of Independence. His character, Agent Hendricks, did not take the call seriously. Fans know how that ended up turning out.

In the new show, his character makes regular appearances as the head of the Baton Rouge FBI district. He says it was a promotion, as he is now in charge of his own area.

Justin Bartha

One of the most famous and memorable actors from the movies made his first appearance in the show in the most recent fourth episode. It appears that his character, Riley Poole, has become intrigued by the possibility of finding more treasure and continuing the hunt. Anyone who has seen any of the movies knows that Riley Poole is a fan favorite and one of the most lovable characters. His character has done well ever since the last movie, but the taste of treasure hunting might bring him out of retirement.

Since the show is only four episodes in, there have not been any other cameos from the original movie. The big one that fans are looking out for is Nicholas Cage. Hopefully, Riley Poole can pull his character down and give him the want of going on a chase.