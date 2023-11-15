Every returning and new MCU character appearing in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ season 2

Thought The Marvels and the Loki finale wrapped up the MCU’s 2023? Well, then think again as Marvel Studios has still got one more treat to come this holiday season in the form of What If…? season 2, which will be dropping brand-spanking-new episodes daily starting Dec. 22 on Disney Plus.

Just as both those two aforementioned projects have kicked the Multiverse Saga up a notch, the animated anthology series has returned to offer up basically an entire Marvel multiverse in one, as each episode of course introduces us to a whole new universe, featuring a guest cast of familiar faces, typically played by the A-list talent that brings them to to life in live-action too.

The trailer, which you can catch above, is stacked full of way too many character cameos to keep track off, so here’s your complete guide to every returning hero, villain, and ally who appears in the What If…? season 2 trailer, alongside a couple of key newbies we spotted to boot.

Returning heroes

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

The trailer kicks off by teasing an attack on Earth by Ego when his son Peter Quill was a boy, which necessitates a 1980s-era Avengers team, consisting of Hank Pym, Bucky Barnes, T’Chaka’s Black Panther, Mar-Vell, and Goliath, with both Michael Douglas and Annette Bening featured heavily. Other episodes glimpsed include Iron Man and Gamora teaming up on Sakaar, a twist on the climatic Avengers: Infinity War fight, Nebula joining the Nova Corps, and the return of Captain Carter from season 1.

Hank Pym/Ant-Man

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Mar-Vell

T’Chaka/Black Panther

Bill Foster/Goliath

Nebula

Gamora

Iron Man [Hulkbuster]

Valkyrie

Korg

Thor

Captain America [Steve Rogers]

Rocket Raccoon

Captain Carter

Returning villains

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Perhaps even more exciting than the line-up of heroes teased for season 2 is the roster of rogues. The biggest draw is perhaps the promise that Hela is back for the first time since Thor: Ragnarok. In close second place is more of Wanda Maximoff in her full-on scary Scarlet Witch era. Then we have Wenwu wielding the Ten Rings once more, Thanos whaling on the Avengers with his Infinity Gauntlet yet again, and even more of Strange Supreme, the evil Strange from season 1.

Hela

Thaddeus Ross

Scarlet Witch

Ego

Thanos

Wenwu

Killmonger

Strange Supreme

Returning allies

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Naturally, Jeffrey Wright is back to narrate as The Watcher once more (following his cameo in I Am Groot season 2). Joining him are a grab-bag of familiar MCU supporting folks, including Jeff Goldblum’s one of a kind Grandmaster and Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis. It looks like she’ll be helping out Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan in the much-discussed Christmas Die Hard-themed episode. Shang-Chi fans, you won’t be disappointed either, thanks to various figures from that corner of the lore turning up as well.

The Watcher

Peter Quill [child]

Peggy Carter [old]

Great Protector

Grandmaster

Ying Li

Yondu

Frigga

Odin

Darcy Lewis

Happy Hogan

New characters

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

You probably have a few questions about the Native American heroine who appears at the trailer’s end, yes? This is Kahhori, an original creation for What If…?, believed to be played by Prey actress Amber Midthunder. It seems she’ll get swept up in an adventure with Captain Carter and the Guardians of the Multiverse against Thanos. Something else we’re wondering about? Um, excuse me, but is that shaggy-haired, mustached Red Hulk… the Red Hulk? Is that really how he’s making his big MCU debut?

All will be revealed come Christmas week.