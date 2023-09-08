‘The Marvels’ might be skimping on the song and dance numbers, but a Marvel musical could be coming this Christmas

It’s apparently a cast-iron rule now that let a TV universe run long enough and it will eventually spit out a musical episode. Well, apparently the MCU has reached the age where it can no longer be avoided as the latest word indicates that we can perhaps expect a full-on toe-tapping, ear-worming orchestral extravaganza as soon as this Christmas season. Even if The Marvels may have chickened out of being Marvel‘s first musical on the big screen.

Although much of the studio’s Disney Plus slate has been pushed back into 2024, it’s believed that What If…? season two is still coming this year, with the first episode expected to premiere around Christmas Day. Ahead of time, then, some rumored plot details have leaked out. Numerous loglines will be familiar to those who’ve been keeping up to date with all the leaked info, including another Captain Carter episode, a Happy Hogan festive story, and the introduction of the MCU’s first Native American hero.

Image via X/Twitter

A new one that will raise eyebrows, though, is what’s apparently coming in episode seven. In what sounds like a wild revision of WandaVision, the tentative plot summary reads: “What if Wanda had grown up watching musicals instead of sitcoms?” Presumably, then, we can expect a version of the Hex where Westivew’s citizen were not magicked into becoming sitcom characters but to burst into song and dance.

This news may come as a boost to those upset by recent The Marvels rumors. Once upon a time, the Brie Larson sequel was talked up as a full-blown musical, but recently with its runtime apparently being so short, it’s claimed that much of its central musical set piece has been trimmed down considerably. Apparently, Marvel Studios remained committed to getting its groove on somewhere, though, and What If…? looks set to deliver A Very MCU Musical.