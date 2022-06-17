Every upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff series announced so far

Game of Thrones ended in 2019, and George R. R. Martin is taking his time writing The Winds of Winter – at least it won’t be rushed – so fans of the series might be missing Westeros. Never fear ⏤ there is plenty more to come for Game of Thrones die-hards.

In addition to any spinoff books that Martin might be releasing, there are a number of spinoff series currently in some form of production, some of which have been in production for a while. There are so many, in fact, that it can be a little hard to keep track of what’s in the works for the world of Westeros.

Here is every upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series that has been announced ⏤ so far.

Untitled Jon Snow spinoff

The series that was announced more recently is a sequel to Game of Thrones starring Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow in the original series. When we last left Jon Snow – or rather Aegon Targaryen – he had been banished to the Night’s Watch as a punishment for killing Daenerys, his queen.

It’s unclear whether or not any other cast members will be making their return to the franchise, especially seeing as he was not the only Stark left alive at the end of the series, with Sansa, Bran, and Arya all remaining. Of course, Jon went further north with Tormund and his direwolf Ghost, so hopefully, we at least see those two, along with maybe an ice dragon or two. The series was just announced and is unnamed, but if they don’t capitalize on The King of the North, it will be a missed opportunity.

House of the Dragon

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon is the most tangible spinoff series, as it has a release date of August 21, 2022, and a trailer for the series has already been released. House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which was released in 2018.

The series will tell the story of a line of Targaryens who ruled the Seven Kingdoms, starting with King Viserys Targaryen, who will be played by Paddy Considine. Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy will also star in the series, filling out the Targaryen line. Also starring in the series are Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Steve Toussaint. Expect many dragons when House of the Dragon hits HBO in August.

Tales of Dunk and Egg

Image via Sony Pictures

The series unofficially known as Tales of Dunk and Egg will be based on a series of novellas written by George R. R. Martin. There are three at present, though Martin does wish to write more of them. The first season of the show is set to adapt the first book in the series, The Hedge Knight, which was released in 1998. The characters in Game of Thrones who are the closest to Hedge Knights are Jorah Mormont, the Hound, and Bronn.

The show will center around two characters before the events of Game of Thrones and follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire Aegon V Targaryen, known as Dunk and Egg, respectively. Steve Conrad, the creator of Patriot, will helm the series. Rather than use Tales of Dunk and Egg as the title, George R. R. Martin mentioned in a recent blog post that the titles A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and The Hedge Knight are being considered instead.

10,000 Ships

10,000 Ships is another series in production, and this one is another prequel but set 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series gets its name from the 10,000 ships that the Rhoynar and Princess Nymeria of Dorne used to flee from the Valyrians and their 300 dragons. The series will presumably tell the story of how Princess Nymeria led the Rhoynar out of Essos and how they eventually settled in Dorne, never to return to their homelands. The showrunner for 10,000 Ships, Amanda Segel, also wrote and produced Person of Interest. We have no information yet on when the series will be released.

Flea Bottom

Not much was known about Flea Bottom, the series named after the slum district in King’s Landing. The series was announced and canceled before anyone could get excited about it. It’s unknown what the series would have been about if it had come out, though it would have mostly taken place in Flea Bottom.

The Sea Snake

Image via HBO

The Sea Snake is yet another live-action prequel series and is quite interesting because of its connection to another one of the spinoffs. The series will focus on Corlys Velaryon, the most talented seaman in all of Westeros, who is nicknamed the Sea Snake and also sails a ship of the same name. Corlys Velaryon is also set to be a character in House of the Dragon as played by Steve Toussaint, so will he also be playing the character in The Sea Snake? Unless they’re focusing on a young Corlys, it would be confusing if they cast separate actors.

Either way, Bruno Heller, who previously created The Mentalist and Rome, is the showrunner for the series. Also, in case you previously heard of this series by another name, it used to be named Nine Voyages before, according to Martin, they changed the name to The Sea Snake to avoid having two shows with numerical titles.

The Golden Empire and other animated series

Image via HBO / Game of Thrones

There have been multiple Game of Thrones spinoff animated series – at least three – announced to be in some stage of production, although we only know the name of one. The Golden Empire is set to take place in the land of Yi Ti, which is the Imperial-China-inspired location located in Essos. Corlys Velaryon journeys to Yi Ti and uses the rare spices he obtains in the region to amass great wealth. Not much is known about The Golden Empire and even less is known about the other animated shows that are in production.

There you have it, every Game of Thrones spinoff series that has been announced and is in some stage of production. Whether it be a tale of knights, of dragons, of kings, or one that takes place on the sea, it seems that fans of Westeros are going to receive more than their fair share of content to dive into ⏤ the only question is how soon.

For starters, House of the Dragon will roar onto HBO on Aug. 21, 2022.