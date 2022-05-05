Watch: The ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer is Here

At long last HBO Max has released the trailer teaser for House of the Dragon on their YouTube channel. It’s the moment Game of Thrones fans have been eagerly awaiting since the blockbuster fantasy drama wrapped.

The reel opens with a solitary woman dressed in black and staring out at the sea, with the wind blowing in her distinctly Targaryen silver locks, as a male voice asks the question, “What is this brief mortal life if not the pursuit of legacy?”

The series takes place during the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen, ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, some two hundred years before the events of Games of Thrones. With more than fifteen dragons under his command, King Viserys is the most powerful ruler in the history of the Targaryen dynasty. We see Rikard Stark, Corlys Velaryon, and Boremund Baratheon pledging allegiance to him.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Details about the Game of Thrones spinoff have been kept so tightly under wraps that House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower in the new series, joked that she would be “murdered” if she gave away any potential spoilers.

HBO also released portraits of the main House of the Dragon characters on its Twitter account.

House of Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on Aug. 21, 2022.